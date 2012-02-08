COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas said late on Tuesday that its chief
financial officer, Henrik Norremark, resigned after explaining
to the board conditions leading to recent profit warnings.
In early January, Vestas issued its second profit warning in
just three months, saying that cost overruns and delayed
revenues had wiped out 2011 profits.
The announcement that Norremark, who was also deputy CEO and
designated last month to become chief operating officer, had
quit came on the eve of Vestas' fourth-quarter report.
In its brief statement, Vestas Wind Systems A/S did not
designate a successor to Norremark.
