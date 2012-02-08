* CFO Norremark resigns after briefing board

* He had been slated to take new role as COO (Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said late on Tuesday that its chief financial officer, Henrik Norremark, resigned because of recent profit warnings.

In early January, Vestas issued its second profit warning in just three months, saying that cost overruns and delayed revenues had wiped out 2011 profits.

"The board of directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S has...received a thorough briefing on the conditions which during the last months have led to profit warnings," the company said in a statement. "As a consequence of this, CFO and deputy CEO, Henrik Norremark, resigns."

The statement provided no further details.

The announcement that Norremark, who was designated in a sweeping reorganisation last month to become chief operating officer, had quit came on the eve of Vestas' fourth-quarter report due at 8:30 local time (0730 GMT).

On Jan. 12, Vestas announced it would cut 2,335 jobs, about a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to restore profitability and expand its executive management to six from a two-man team consisting of Norremark and chief executive Ditlev Engel.

In that reorganisation, Norremark was appointed to become chief operating officer, a new executive role that would have involved overseeing Vestas' key manufacturing operations at the heart of the troubles that led to the profit warnings.

On Jan. 13, Engel, who has also come under intense pressure and scrutiny after the guidance downgrades, told analysts in a conference call that he "could not think of a better person to take the COO role."

Some analysts had cheered last month's announcement that Norremark would be bumped out of the CFO's position, which he has held since 2004, blaming him partly for dented credibility with investors because of the profit warnings.

Vestas said in January that it would seek an outside replacement for Norremark in the CFO job. It designated no successor in its statement. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Matt Driskill)