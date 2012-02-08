* CFO Norremark resigns after briefing board
COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas said late on Tuesday that its chief
financial officer, Henrik Norremark, resigned because of recent
profit warnings.
In early January, Vestas issued its second profit warning in
just three months, saying that cost overruns and delayed
revenues had wiped out 2011 profits.
"The board of directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S
has...received a thorough briefing on the conditions which
during the last months have led to profit warnings," the company
said in a statement. "As a consequence of this, CFO and deputy
CEO, Henrik Norremark, resigns."
The statement provided no further details.
The announcement that Norremark, who was designated in a
sweeping reorganisation last month to become chief operating
officer, had quit came on the eve of Vestas' fourth-quarter
report due at 8:30 local time (0730 GMT).
On Jan. 12, Vestas announced it would cut 2,335 jobs, about
a tenth of its workforce, in a bid to restore profitability and
expand its executive management to six from a two-man team
consisting of Norremark and chief executive Ditlev Engel.
In that reorganisation, Norremark was appointed to become
chief operating officer, a new executive role that would have
involved overseeing Vestas' key manufacturing operations at the
heart of the troubles that led to the profit warnings.
On Jan. 13, Engel, who has also come under intense pressure
and scrutiny after the guidance downgrades, told analysts in a
conference call that he "could not think of a better person to
take the COO role."
Some analysts had cheered last month's announcement that
Norremark would be bumped out of the CFO's position, which he
has held since 2004, blaming him partly for dented credibility
with investors because of the profit warnings.
Vestas said in January that it would seek an outside
replacement for Norremark in the CFO job. It designated no
successor in its statement.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Matt Driskill)