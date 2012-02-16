* Also names two other new board members

* Moves come in wake of profit warnings, jobs cull (Adds details, quotes, updates share price)

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 Vestas has nominated a restructuring specialist as chairman as the wind turbine maker overhauls its leadership following two profit warnings in three months.

The Danish company has turned to Bert Nordberg of Sony's mobile phone unit, but was unable to say whether he would do the job alongside his current post or devote all his time to Vestas.

It has also proposed that Lars Josefsson, former president of Sandvik Mining and Construction, and Eija Pitkanen, vice-president at Swedish-Finnish telecom group TeliaSonera , join the board.

Nordberg is expected to take his post after the Vestas annual meeting on March 29. Josefsson will be deputy chairman.

The profit warnings in October and January shook investor confidence in Vestas and prompted the retirement of chairman Bent Carlsen and resignation of Chief Financial Officer Henrik Norremark this month.

The proposed appointments met with approval from an investor and an analyst.

Claus Wiinblad, head of Danish equity investments at pension group ATP, which has a 2.04 percent stake in Vestas, said the nominees would have his company's backing.

"Now the board must be allowed to get on with the process of improving Vestas' earnings," he added.

Alm. Brand Markets analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen called the candidates "fairly weighty". He added Nordberg "has experience in the area Vestas needs, which is restructuring" and would focus on costs.

Outgoing chairman Carlsen declined to say if Nordberg would leave his job at Sony to work for Vestas. "I am confident he will have the time necessary," Carlsen told Reuters.

Vestas lauded Nordberg's experience in restructuring Sony Ericsson, the mobile phone arm of Sony and Ericsson which was renamed Sony Mobile Communications on Thursday after the Japanese company bought out Ericsson's 50 percent stake.

The crisis at the top of Vestas, which last month unveiled a management reshuffle and 2,335 job cuts to restore profitability, has left chief executive Ditlev Engel as the lone linchpin of continuity and under heavy pressure to perform.

Nordberg, chief executive of the Sony mobile phone unit since 2009, is an Ericsson stalwart who headed its Silicon Valley business in 2008-09.

He played a role in the extensive reorganisation and cost-cutting at the Swedish company as it ran into trouble in the wake of the dotcom bubble bursting.

His record at Sony Ericsson has been mixed. The mobile phone venture failed to regain significant market share while dipping in and out of the red during his time in charge.

Vestas has struggled in global economic crisis which has hit investment in, and financing for, renewable energy projects.

It expects another challenging year in 2012 and possibly an even more difficult 2013 unless a U.S. tax credit is extended.

For this year it has forecast operating margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 0-4 percent, against a forecast at this time last year for a 2011 margin of 7 percent.

Shares in Vestas, which lost two-thirds of their value last year, initially fell after news of the proposed appointments, but recovered to end up 0.4 percent.

The stock outperformed a 1 percent drop in Copenhagen's blue-chip index of the 20 most traded and most valuable Danish stocks.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Additional reporting by Teis Jensen and Mette Fraende in Copenhagen and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; Editing by David Cowell and David Hulmes)