COPENHAGEN Jan 4 The chairman of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas declined to comment on Wednesday on whether a new structure for the company to be announced next week would affect the top management.

Calling the company's downgrade on Tuesday of 2011 guidance "unfortunate", Vestas Chairman of the Board Bent Carlsen said any downgrade was a problem and the real problem was that extra costs showed up very late.

Asked if the board still had confidence in Chief Executive Ditlev Engel after the downgrade, which was the second in three months, Carlsen said: "I think the fact that Ditlev will present the new structure next week is an explanation in itself."

"So, on top of that, I have no further comment really," he told Reuters.

"The fact that Ditlev will present (the new structure) next week should be some kind of sign for you," Carlsen said. "If the CEO presents the changes, he is still CEO next week."

But Carlsen warned against drawing any conclusions. "You cannot conclude anything," he said.

The company is scheduled to present a new organisation on Jan. 12. (Reporting by John Acher)