COPENHAGEN Jan 4 The chairman of Danish
wind turbine maker Vestas declined to comment on
Wednesday on whether a new structure for the company to be
announced next week would affect the top management.
Calling the company's downgrade on Tuesday of 2011 guidance
"unfortunate", Vestas Chairman of the Board Bent Carlsen said
any downgrade was a problem and the real problem was that extra
costs showed up very late.
Asked if the board still had confidence in Chief Executive
Ditlev Engel after the downgrade, which was the second in three
months, Carlsen said: "I think the fact that Ditlev will present
the new structure next week is an explanation in itself."
"So, on top of that, I have no further comment really,"
he told Reuters.
"The fact that Ditlev will present (the new structure) next
week should be some kind of sign for you," Carlsen said. "If the
CEO presents the changes, he is still CEO next week."
But Carlsen warned against drawing any conclusions. "You
cannot conclude anything," he said.
The company is scheduled to present a new organisation on
Jan. 12.
