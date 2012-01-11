COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Several heavyweight
investors in Danish wind turbine maker VESTAS want
the company to ditch chairman Bent Carlsen following last week's
profit warning, financial daily Borsen said on Wednesday.
Vestas shocked investors on Jan. 3 with its second profit
warning in just three months, saying that development cost rises
and revenue delays would wipe out its 2011 profit and knock
revenue below its earlier target.
Carlsen has been chairman of the board since 1996. His term
would end at the next annual general meeting unless it reelects
him.
"Vestas knows well that we want a change in the
chairmanship," one investor told the paper on condition of
anonymity. "There is also a natural expiry date for the
chairmanship."
Several investors want FLSmidth Chief Executive
Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, who has been a board member since 1998 ,
to take over as chairman, the newspaper said.
Vestas is expected to outline reorganisation plans and
thousands of job cuts on Thursday.
(Reporting by John Acher)