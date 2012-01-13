COPENHAGEN Jan 13 The head of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, Ditlev Engel, said on Friday that Henrik Norremark is "extremely qualified" to become the group's chief operating officer.

In a sweeping reorganisation announced on Thursday, Norremark is to become COO and leave his current job as CFO which is to be filled with an external candidate.

"I could not think of a better person to take the COO role," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call for analysts. "Henrik is extremely qualified to take COO role."

Vestas on Thursday announced it would cut 2,335 jobs, about a tenth of its workforce, to reduce costs by more than 150 million euros ($190.3 million) by year-end. Another 1,600 jobs could go at U.S. units later this year if a tax credit for renewable energy is not extended. (Reporting by John Acher)