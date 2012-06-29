COPENHAGEN, June 29 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas has appointed Jean-Marc Lechene, a
former executive of the Michelin tyres group and
Lafarge cement maker, as its new chief operating
officer, the company said on Friday.
With the role, Lechene will take up the responsibility for
Vestas' manufacturing and sourcing, and start in his new
position on July 1, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.
"It is crucial for Vestas that our operation is lean and
effective, making sure our production set-up is as cost
effective as possible," Vestas chairman Bert Nordberg said in
the statement.
"Jean-Marc Lechene brings in a strong background of this to
Vestas, with a proven track record of results from his previous
positions," Nordberg said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)