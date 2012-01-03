COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced the cost overruns that hit it in the fourth quarter as soon as they became known, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"If we had known earlier, we would have announced it earlier," CFO Henrik Norremark said in a conference call for analysts after Vestas cut guidance for 2011 revenue and earnings due to higher-than-expected costs and delayed revenues.

(Reporting by John Acher)