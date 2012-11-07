* Plans to cut workforce to 16,000 by end-2013

* Expects negative-to-zero full-year cashflow

* EBIT before special items 13 mln euros vs f'cast 53.2 mln

* Shares down as much as 14 percent (Adds quotes, details)

By Mia Shanley and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 Ailing Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said it would cut a further 3,000 jobs and warned of negative cashflow for the full year after weak orders hammered third-quarter profits.

Wind turbine makers have been battling overcapacity, rising costs and government budget cuts, prompting Vestas to axe jobs, stop non-profitable projects and shut factories.

It now plans to bring down the number of employees to 16,000 by the end of 2013, having said in August it intended to reduce the workforce to 19,000 by the end of this year.

Vestas is working to repair damage to investor confidence inflicted by two profit warnings in only three months - at the end of October 2011 and in early January - because of manufacturing problems that wiped out 2011 earnings.

The company's shares slumped more than 14 percent to a three-month low of 25.5 crowns and were down 11.1 percent at 27.3 crowns by 1220 GMT, against only a 1.9 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse.

"As industry fundamentals remain challenging owing to massive overcapacity and subdued demand, we believe a turnaround is still questionable at this stage," analysts at banking group Nordea said in a note.

Investors have worried in particular about the company's free cashflow, which remained negative in the third quarter, and Vestas said there was a risk that full-year cashflow could range from zero to a negative 500 million euros ($640 million).

It had said in the second quarter it would be in positive territory for the full year.

Markets have been rife with speculation that Vestas could need to raise capital, something which the firm sought to downplay on Wednesday. "We have no plans regarding an equity issue or a capital increase at this stage," Chief Financial Officer Dag Andresen said on an analyst call.

But some analysts are not ruling out an eventual need to raise capital.

"There are big questionmarks about their capital position, and if there is no deal with another player, or Mitsubishi ... the capital structure will be under severe pressure," Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

ORDER INFLOW

Vestas has been the subject of takeover speculation and said in August was in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries about some kind of cooperation. It made no comment about such talks on Wednesday.

The Danish company reported its lowest third-quarter order inflow in at least five years of just 401 megawatts.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items reached 13 million euros, far below an average forecast for a 53.2 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vestas has struggled in the global economic slump as tough budget cuts have led governments to roll back subsidies for renewable energy, while project financing has also dried up.

CEO Ditlev Engel said conditions would remain challenging in the United States, which made up one-fifth of its total delivered megawatts in 2011.

But he was upbeat about a possible extension of an important tax credit on renewable energy after U.S. President Barack Obama clinched a second term in office.

"We think there is a fair likelihood that the PTC (Production Tax Credit) will be extended, and if it goes through as it is being proposed, it could actually be a two-year extension," Engel said.

The company, which has closed factories worldwide and has transferred sales staff from southern Europe to South America, kept its outlook for an operating margin of between 0 and 4 percent for 2012 and revenue of between 6.5 billion and 8 billion euros.

Also on Wednesday, Swedish garden equipment manufacturer Husqvarna announced job cuts, saying it would cut about 600 staff as it tries to offset flagging demand.

Last month, Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa, the world's No. 4 wind turbine maker, announced plans to cut 20 percent of global staff and slash output as part of a strategy to ensure the firm breaks even in 2013. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)