COPENHAGEN, July 1 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas on Sunday dismissed as "speculation" a report in the Sunday Times that said the company was considering putting itself up for sale and had entered debt restructuring talks with its lenders.

The Sunday Times, which cited no sources for its information, said that Vestas' banks had given it an "ultimatum," and demanded that the company prepare a comprehensive financial restructuring plan.

The newspaper said that the demand from banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC, was triggered by Vestas bolstering its cash position by drawing down a 300 million euro ($380.7 million) bank facility.

The paper said that the banks had appointed Ernst & Young to advise on talks with the company and that Vestas had hired PWC to help draw up a plan to restructure its balance sheet.

"As a principle, Vestas does not comment on speculation," said Vestas spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen.

He also declined to comment on any of the details in the newspaper report, saying only "we see it as speculation."

Vestas had net interest-bearing debt of 850 million euros at the end of the first quarter, an increase of 305 million euros during the quarter, and its gearing rose to 48.8 percent from 45.0 percent a year earlier, according to its interim report.

The Sunday Times report cited a higher debt figure of "more than 2 billion euros," but the basis of that figure was unclear.

In its 2011 annual report, Vestas said its net interest-bearing debt at the end of last year was 545 million euros, and on July 1, 2011, the company raised a five-year revolving credit facility for 1.3 billion euros with nine international banks, which supplemented a five-year, 600 million euros bond issued in March 2010.

By the end of 2011, Vestas had not drawn on the 1.3 billion revolving credit facility.

Vestas, whose business has been hit by the economic slump which has knocked energy investment around the globe, saw its share price drop by two-thirds last year and lose another 45 percent this year, which has sparked speculation that it could be a takeover candidate.

Vestas shares ended up sharply at 32.42 crowns on Friday, putting the company's market capitalization at about 6.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.13 billion).

Vestas has repeatedly declined to comment on rumors that it could be a takeover target for Chinese, Korean or Western companies eager to get their hands on its turbine technology and world-leading market position.

On June 22, the company pulled the plug on plans to build a wind turbine factory at the port of Sheerness in southeast England after it secured no orders for the giant 7-megawatt turbines the plant was meant to manufacture.

Three days later it said it would close a Chinese plant, saying it saw low demand for the small turbines that the facility makes.

Delayed revenues and rising costs toward the end of last year wiped out 2011 profits and led to two profit-warnings in just three months - at the end of October and early January - as well as more than 2,300 job cuts and a management reshuffle.

The troubles, including deeper-than-expected first-quarter losses, have piled pressure on Chief Executive Ditlev Engel to ensure there are no more disappointments for investors.