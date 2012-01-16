COPENHAGEN Jan 16 The head of Danish
engineering group FLSmidth, Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, said
on Monday he would seek re-election to the board of wind turbine
maker Vestas, but was not a candidate to become
chairman.
After two profit-warnings from Vestas in just three months,
some Vestas investors have been reported to be looking to
replace Chairman of the Board Bent Carlsen, and Rasmussen has
been mentioned as a seasoned board member who some would
endorse.
"I have said...that I am not a candidate to be chairman,"
Rasmussen told Reuters. "My only comment is that I am standing
for re-election (to the board)."
Rasmussen has been on the board since 1998.
All board members who intend to keep their seats will need
to be re-elected at Vestas' annual general meeting on March 29.
Chief Executive Ditlev Engel has kept his job despite
presiding over two downgrades of guidance, one at the end of
October and the other in early January, and an announcement of
more than 2,000 job cuts though some local media had speculated
that Engel could be forced out.
