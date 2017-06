COPENHAGEN Dec 30 The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, said on Friday it had received a 24-megawatt turbine order for a project in France.

The Danish company said in a statement the order from VSB Energies Nouvelles was for eight of its V112-3.0 MW turbines.

Delivery of the turbines was expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2012 and the project to be completed by the end of the year, Vestas said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)