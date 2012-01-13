COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has seen increased interest among pension funds towards investing in wind energy infrastructure projects, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We have seen quite positive interest from some major pension funds into doing investment in this sector," Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call for analysts.

He said Vestas' treasury function, which has been relocated to Switzerland, was looking into opportunities that could be provided by such financing for wind projects.

"There are some new major funds that are interested in participating in major infrastructure project development," Engel said. (Reporting by John Acher)