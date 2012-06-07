(Adds more detail, quotes)
* Says has had to learn wind no longer a growth industry
* Says even 4 pct growth is a lot
* Says efforts to cut V112 costs continue
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, June 7 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas has had to adjust to a new situation where it no
longer operates in a growth industry, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
The renewable energy sector has struggled in the global
economic slump as support for wind power and other renewable
energy sources has been hit by government belt-tightening and a
consequent downgrading of growth prospects.
In November last year, Vestas scrapped a set of long-term
financial targets, including an ambition to increase annual
revenues to 15 billion euros by 2015 from 6.6 billion in 2009,
the year the targets were set, which would have meant average
annual growth of at least 15 percent.
For this year, Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine
maker, has said it expects revenues to be in a range of 6.5
billion to 8.0 billion euros, against revenue of 5.84 billion
euros last year.
"It is a challenge as an organisation to think 'Now we are
no longer in a growth sector,'" Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev
Engel said in a presentation to the Danish Society of Financial
Analysts.
"I myself have had to look in my toolbox to find the means
to react in a sector where 4 percent growth is a lot," Engel
said. "I have not been used to that."
He said, however, that the wind energy sector was developing
from a mechanical industry into a high-tech, patent-based
sector.
In early January this year, Vestas downgraded full-year
guidance for the second time in just three months, largely due
to cost overruns for its V112 turbine.
Engel said the V112's cost problems were unfortunate.
"That should not have happened," he said. "Now we need to
bring our costs down to the level where the originally should
have been."
But Engel said that the reduction in costs would first be
visible in the company's results in 2013 because it takes time
to complete the process. That timeframe is in line with earlier
statements.
"It takes time to get costs down," he said. "But the roadmap
we have made looks reasonable."
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)