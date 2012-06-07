COPENHAGEN, June 7 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas has had to adjust to a new situation where it no
longer operates in a growth industry, its chief executive said
on Thursday.
The renewable energy sector has struggled in the global
economic slump as support for wind power and other renewable
energy has been hit by government belt-tightening and a
consequent downgrading of growth prospects.
In November last year, Vestas scrapped a set of long-term
financial targets, including an ambition to increase annual
revenues to 15 billion euros ($18.75 billion) by 2015 from 6.6
billion in 2009, the year the targets were set, which would have
meant average annual growth of at least 15 percent.
"It is a challenge as an organisation to think 'Now we are
no longer in a growth sector,'" Vestas Chief Executive Ditlev
Engel said in a presentation to the Danish Society of Financial
Analysts.
"I myself have had to look in my toolbox to find the means
to react in a sector where 4 percent growth is a lot," Engel
said. "I have not been used to that."
Engel also said that the company's work to bring down the
costs of its V112 turbine, which hit results last year, was
continuing and the plans were appropriate.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
