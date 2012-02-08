* CFO Norremark quits, chairman won't seek re-election
* Posts 2011 operating loss of 60 mln euros
* Sees 2012 revenue of 6.5-8.0 bln euros
* Says to provide guidance on fewer parameters
* Shares plunge more than 14 pct
By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 The chief financial
officer and chairman of wind turbine maker Vestas have
quit after revealing an annual loss that was even weaker than
preliminary results issued a month ago after a brace of earlier
profit warnings.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world's biggest wind turbine
manufacturer, said CFO and deputy CEO Henrik Norremark had
resigned after explaining recent profit warnings to the board.
Just last month, Norremark was designated to move from the
CFO's job to a new role as chief operating officer that would
have put him in charge of the manufacturing units at the heart
of the two profit warnings in three months.
The Danish company, which dismayed investors on Jan. 3 with
its latest profit warning, also said on Wednesday that chairman
Bent Carlsen and two other board members would not seek
re-election at the annual shareholders' meeting in March.
Carlsen, aged 66, had for some time been expected to step
aside at the next annual meeting, and some investors called for
him to leave after the most recent profit warning.
Shares in Vestas, which lost two-thirds of their value last
year, had plunged 14.5 percent to 57.05 crowns by 1142 GMT.
"The responsibility for the downgrade (of guidance) has been
put on the CFO's shoulders," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis
Jorgensen said.
The departure of Norremark and Carlsen puts the spotlight
squarely on Chief Executive Ditlev Engel, who has clung to his
job despite media reports that some investors wanted him out.
"This leaves only Ditlev Engel to guarantee some continuity
in the business going forward," Sydbank senior analyst Jacob
Pedersen said.
Asked if his own position was secure, Engel told Reuters:
"Vestas has had big challenges implementing new technology in
the fourth quarter, and that has cost us a lot of money."
"And we want to get Vestas out of that (situation), and that
is what the board has asked me to make sure happens, and that
continues to be the case, and there is not much more to say,"
Engel said.
Engel vowed to retore investors' confidence by reaching the
targets set for 2012.
Vestas forecast a 2012 operating margin on earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) in the range 0-4 percent, the first time
it has given guidance for this year. That compares with a
forecast at this time last year for a 2011 margin of 7 percent.
It forecast full-year 2012 revenues in a range of 6.5
billion to 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion), including service
revenue of about 850 million euros.
"The targets for 2012 will be achieved," Engel told Reuters.
"That is the only way to regain confidence."
Analysts said the 2012 guidance looked soft.
"The 2011 numbers were disappointing and 2012 guidance also
disappointing, so there was not much more than disappointments
in the report," Sydbank's Pedersen said.
RENEWABLE ENERGY WOES
Once popular with investors, the wind industry has been hit
by overcapacity, sliding turbine prices and cutbacks in support
for renewable energy by governments trying to plug deficits.
Vestas reported 2011 revenue of 5.84 billion euros ($7.73
billion) and an EBIT margin before special items of minus 0.7
percent.
In its profit warning in January, Vestas had said it
expected to report revenue for 2011 of about 6 billion euros and
an EBIT margin of about 0 percent, after increased product
development costs and delayed revenues.
In the event, it reported an operating loss of 60 million.
It said in mid-January that it would cut 2,335 jobs to
restore profitability and could cut 1,600 more at U.S. plants
later this year if a tax credit for renewable energy is not
extended.
The company said it would provide guidance on fewer
parameters in future and will introduce guidance ranges for
EBIT, revenue and cash flow that take into account large
potential fluctuations.
Vestas confirmed on Wednesday that it received in 2011 firm
and unconditional orders for turbines with total capacity of
7,397 megawatts (MW) and a value of 7.3 billion euros, in line
with its January preliminary announcement.
It forecast 2012 shipments of turbines would reach 7,000 MW,
with the present production plans calling for a peak in the
middle of the year, though deliveries could fluctuate heavily
over the quarters.
Vestas said its backlog of orders at the end of 2011 was a
record 9,552 MW, which it said was worth 9.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Mette Fraende;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Will Waterman)