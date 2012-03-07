* Order for 41 turbines is from Iberdrola's Polish unit
* Announced orders year-to-date: 469 MW
(Adds detail, share price)
COPENHAGEN, March 7 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems has received an order
for turbines with capacity of 82 megawatts from a Polish arm of
Spanish utility Iberdrola.
While Vestas did not disclose the value of orders, wind
turbines generally cost around 1 million euros ($1.3 million)
per megawatt.
The order was for 22 V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 V90-2.0 MW
turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, Vestas said, adding
the order included supply, installation and commissioning as
well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement.
Delivery of the turbines will start at the end of 2012 and
the project is due to be completed in 2013, said Vestas, whose
year-to-date announced order intake stands at 469 MW.
Vestas shares were up 0.3 percent by 1152 GMT,
underperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's
blue-chip index.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)