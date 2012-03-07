* Order for 41 turbines is from Iberdrola's Polish unit

* Announced orders year-to-date: 469 MW (Adds detail, share price)

COPENHAGEN, March 7 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems has received an order for turbines with capacity of 82 megawatts from a Polish arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola.

While Vestas did not disclose the value of orders, wind turbines generally cost around 1 million euros ($1.3 million) per megawatt.

The order was for 22 V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, Vestas said, adding the order included supply, installation and commissioning as well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement.

Delivery of the turbines will start at the end of 2012 and the project is due to be completed in 2013, said Vestas, whose year-to-date announced order intake stands at 469 MW.

Vestas shares were up 0.3 percent by 1152 GMT, underperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)