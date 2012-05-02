(Repeats to fix formatting) * Q1 operating loss 245 mln euros * Keeps full-year 2012 guidance * Shares fall more than 10 pct By John Acher and Teis Jensen COPENHAGEN, May 2 Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly operating loss as delayed revenue trickled in more slowly than planned and costs weighed, sending its shares down more than 10 percent. The Danish company's loss before interest and tax widened to 245 million euros ($324.01 million) in the first quarter from 69 million a year earlier, it said on Wednesday. The result fell below all estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts ranging from a loss of 125 million euros to a profit of 45 million with an average estimate of a loss 59.8 million euros.. Vestas shares, which lost two-thirds of their value last year, plunged on the results and traded down 10.1 percent by 0759 GMT, against a 0.2 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index. Formerly a darling of investors, the wind energy industry has been hit by overcapacity, increased costs and cutbacks in support for renewable energy by governments trying to plug deficits. Vestas' credibility was dented from two profit warnings in just three months - at the end of October and again in early January - which led to a management overhaul, including the resignation of its chief financial officer and a change of chairman. "It looks very bad," Alm. Brand Bank analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said of the results. "There are several points that disappoint." "Everything now points in the direction of an annual result at the bottom of the guidance they have given," Jorgensen. Vestas, which had warned in January that some 2011 revenue would be deferred into 2012, said it realised less deferred revenue in the quarter than earlier expected. First-quarter revenues rose to 1.11 billion euros from 1.06 billion a year earlier, undershooting all forecasts in the poll. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)