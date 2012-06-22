COPENHAGEN, June 22 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems will not proceed with plans to build a wind turbine factory at the UK port of Sheerness, the port and company said on Friday without providing more details.

In May, Vestas signed an option agreement on 70 hectares of land at the port in Kent in south-east England, with the aim to build a factory that could support the construction of its recently launched V164-7.0 megawatt turbines.

"Vestas' strong commitment to the development of both the offshore and onshore wind industries is not affected by this decision," Vestas Chief Sales Officer Juan Araluce said in a statement on Friday.

"We will remain active across the two markets in the UK as they both continue to show considerable potential," Araluce said.

The plant would have created 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the area, the company said in May.