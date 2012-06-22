COPENHAGEN, June 22 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas Wind Systems will not proceed with plans to
build a wind turbine factory at the UK port of Sheerness, the
port and company said on Friday without providing more details.
In May, Vestas signed an option agreement on 70 hectares of
land at the port in Kent in south-east England, with the aim to
build a factory that could support the construction of its
recently launched V164-7.0 megawatt turbines.
"Vestas' strong commitment to the development of both the
offshore and onshore wind industries is not affected by this
decision," Vestas Chief Sales Officer Juan Araluce said in a
statement on Friday.
"We will remain active across the two markets in the UK as
they both continue to show considerable potential," Araluce
said.
The plant would have created 2,000 direct and indirect jobs
in the area, the company said in May.