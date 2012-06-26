COPENHAGEN, June 26 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems on Tuesday said it would unite its Asia Pacific and China sales business units to cut costs, as part of a major restructuring.

The announcement followed plans from Vestas announced on Monday to close a factory in China with the loss of up to 350 jobs, just three days after scrapping plans for a factory in Britain as demand slides.

The world's biggest wind turbine maker said in a statement that Sean Sutton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific, had left the company as a result.

"Going forward, Jens Tommerup, President of Vestas China, will take on the role as head of the new, united sales business unit for China and Asia Pacific," the company said.

Vestas did not go into financial details of the result of the restructuring. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit)