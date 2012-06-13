COPENHAGEN, June 13 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said on Wednesday it was to sell a tower factory in Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy .

The world's biggest wind turbine maker said the factory has 120 employees. It did not give financial details of the deal.

The deal was signed on Tuesday and expected to be approved by Chinese authorities shortly, Vestas said.

The deal came ahead of the state visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to Denmark on Thursday. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)