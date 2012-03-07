COPENHAGEN, March 7 The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Wednesday it had received an 82 megawatt turbine order from a Polish arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola.

The order is for 22 of its V80-2.0 MW turbines and 19 of its V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Marszewo project in Poland, the company said in a statement.

The order included supply, installation and commissioning as well as a three-year service and maintenance agreement, Vestas Wind Systems said.

Delivery of the turbines is scheduled to start at the end of 2012 and the project is due to be completed in 2013, it said.

The group said its total year-to-date announced order intake stood at 469 MW.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)