COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Monday it received a 56 megawatts (MW) wind turbine order in Italy.

The order was for 28 units of its V90-2.0 MW turbine for the "Castellaneta" wind farm in the Apulia region in Italy, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

The order was placed by Tozzi TRE S.p.A., a unit of the Tozzi Holding Group, and delivery of the first turbines was expected to start in the second quarter of this year, Vestas said.

The project was expected to be commercially operational before the end of 2012, Vestas said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)