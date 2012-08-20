GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-month low, stocks, oil retreat as caution reigns
COPENHAGEN Aug 20 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas, struggling to meet debt targets and cash flow forecasts, is merging two key production units under a reorganisation to streamline management and cut costs.
A company spokesman said new chief operating officer Jean-Marc Lechene was driving restructuring of the units which make blades and nacelles, the hub at the top of a wind turbine tower encasing the gear box, drive train and other components.
"This is meant to achieve a leaner and less complex management, and we want to reduce costs and increase integration between the two functions," spokesman Mikkel Friis-Thomsen said.
Vestas, which is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Wednesday, said earlier this month its banks had agreed to delay a test of its loan covenants and is expected to downgrade guidance for cash flow.
The heads of the units being combined have chosen to leave the company, Friis-Thomsen said.
"Other than that I cannot say if this consolidation will lead to more (staff) reductions at this time," Friis-Thomsen said.
He said that combining the units was part of a continuing reorganisation of Vestas announced in January. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)
