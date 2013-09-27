COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Danish wind turbine producer
Vestas Wind Systems and Japanese conglomerate
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have agreed to form a
joint venture dedicated to offshore wind energy.
Vestas will transfer the development of the V164-8.0 MW wind
turbine, the order book for its V112 offshore turbine, existing
offshore service contracts and around 300 employees to the joint
venture, Vestas said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.
"MHI will inject EUR 100m in cash into the JV and will
inject another EUR 200m based on certain milestone achievements
reflecting the natural early product life cycle of the V164
turbine," the announcement said.
Equity ownership ratios in the new joint venture will be 50
per cent for each of MHI and Vestas with an option for MHI to
change the ownership ratio to 51 per cent for MHI and 49 per
cent for Vestas in April 2016.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)