COPENHAGEN Dec 1 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Thursday it had won a 48 megawatts turbine order for a project in China.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the turbines would be installed at Gaopai wind farm in Dongfang County in the Hainan province.

The order is for 24 units of its V90-2.0 megawatt turbine to be delivered by the end of December 2011, Vestas said.

