COPENHAGEN Dec 6 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said late on Monday it had won a 168 megawatts turbine order for a project in Australia.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order is for 56 units of its V90-3.0 megawatt turbine for the Musselroe Wind Farm project to be constructed in Tasmania.

The order had been placed by Hydro Tasmania And installation on site is expected during the first half of 2013, Vestas said.

