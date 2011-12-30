COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Friday it had received orders from Germany and Italy for turbines with a combined capacity of 62 megawatts.

One order was for 19 of its V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Gargano wind farm in Apulia, Italy, and the other was for 12 of its V90-2.0 MW turbines for the Eckolstadt wind farm, in Thuringen, Germany, the company said.

Both orders were placed by EDF Energies Nouvelles and were part of an agreement signed in June 2011, Vestas said.

The turbines for the Italian order would be delivered in July 2012, and those for Germany in August 2012, Vestas said.

The order, which was the fifth announced by the company on Friday, lifted its total year-to-date announced order intake to 6,194 MW, still below Vestas' guidance for a full-year 2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW.

Vestas investor relations chief Peter Kruse told Reuters on Friday he was confident the company would reach the guidance. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)