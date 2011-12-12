COPENHAGEN Dec 12 Denmark's Vestas
, the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on
Monday it had won a 96 megawatts turbine order for a project in
Sweden.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order was
for 32 units of its V112-3.0 megawatt turbine and delivery and
installation would begin in August 2012.
The order was placed by Stena Renewable AB for the Lemnhult
project in the Vetlanda municipality and the project is
scheduled to be completed in April 2013, Vestas said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)