COPENHAGEN Dec 12 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Monday it had won a 96 megawatts turbine order for a project in Sweden.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement the order was for 32 units of its V112-3.0 megawatt turbine and delivery and installation would begin in August 2012.

The order was placed by Stena Renewable AB for the Lemnhult project in the Vetlanda municipality and the project is scheduled to be completed in April 2013, Vestas said in the statement.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)