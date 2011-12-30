COPENHAGEN Dec 30 The world's biggest
wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, said on Friday it
had received a 69-megawatt turbine order for a project in
Sweden.
The Danish company said in a statement the order from Arise
Windpower AB and Platina Partners LLP was for 23 of its V112-3.0
MW turbines.
The project is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of
2013, Vestas said in the statement.
The group's total year-to-date announced order intake was
6,004 MW, it said.
That remains below the company's guidance for a full-year
2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW, though Vestas always
accumulates some unnannounced orders that can help close the gap
to the guided range.
