COPENHAGEN Dec 30 The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, said on Friday it had received a 69-megawatt turbine order for a project in Sweden.

The Danish company said in a statement the order from Arise Windpower AB and Platina Partners LLP was for 23 of its V112-3.0 MW turbines.

The project is scheduled to be completed at the beginning of 2013, Vestas said in the statement.

The group's total year-to-date announced order intake was 6,004 MW, it said.

That remains below the company's guidance for a full-year 2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW, though Vestas always accumulates some unnannounced orders that can help close the gap to the guided range.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)