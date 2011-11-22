UPDATE 1-Oil prices fall on OPEC output increase, rising U.S. crude stocks
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Tuesday it had won a 59 megawatts turbine order for a project in the state of Michigan in the United States.
Vestas Wind Systems said in a statement the order was placed by Exelon Wind and the contract included delivery and commissioning along with a 10-year service and maintenance agreement.
Delivery is scheduled for mid-2012, and commissioning is expected in late 2012, the company said.
The order is for 33 units of its V100-1.8 MW megawatt turbines, it said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd
* Graphic of OPEC exports in 2017 vs 2016: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sZPdJT