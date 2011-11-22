COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Denmark's Vestas , the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, said on Tuesday it had won a 59 megawatts turbine order for a project in the state of Michigan in the United States.

Vestas Wind Systems said in a statement the order was placed by Exelon Wind and the contract included delivery and commissioning along with a 10-year service and maintenance agreement.

Delivery is scheduled for mid-2012, and commissioning is expected in late 2012, the company said.

The order is for 33 units of its V100-1.8 MW megawatt turbines, it said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)