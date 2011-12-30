COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Friday it had received a 50-megawatt turbine order for a project in Pakistan.

The order from Zorlu Energy Group was for 28 of Vestas' V90-1.8 MW turbines for a project in Nooriabad in the Jimphir region of Pakistan, Vestas said in a statement.

Delivery of the turbines was scheduled to start in the first half of 2012 and the project to be completed by the end of the year, Vestas said.

The Pakistani order lifted the company's total year-to-date announced order intake to 6,078 MW, still below Vestas' guidance for a full-year 2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)