COPENHAGEN May 2 The head of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday that there was no doubt that the company's first-quarter's performance was disappointing.

"There's no question Q1 was disappointing in terms of revenues and earnings," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast conference call on the company's first-quarter results.

Engel also said that one third of all V90-3.0 megawatt turbines delivered from mid-2009 to September 2011 were potentially affected by a gearbox problem which forced Vestas to take a provision of 40 million euros ($52.9 million)in the quarter.

He said the company had not seen problems with the remaining two-thirds of the V90-3.0 MW turbines delivered during that period. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)