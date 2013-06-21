* Vestas sells two non-core assets in eastern Europe

* Says deal will boost free cash flow by 127 mln euros

* Says transaction expected to close within eight weeks (Adds details, background, comment)

COPENHAGEN, June 21 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has sold two wind power plants in Romania and Bulgaria for total 127 million euros ($167 million), improving its chances of meeting 2013 guidance for positive free cash flow.

Investors have worried in particular about the company's free cash flow which in the first quarter was minus 60 million euros and was negative throughout 2012 except for the final quarter.

The wind power sector has been hit hard by overcapacity, a faltering global economy and a cut in subsidies for renewable energy by cash-strapped governments, prompting Vestas to axe jobs, stop non-profitable projects, shut factories and sell assets.

"This is an important step on the road to meeting its guidance," said Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.

The company said in a statement it would sell Romanian plant, Gebeleisis, and Bulgaria's Hrabrovo - subject to the Bulgarian competition authority's approval, and that the transactions were expected to close within eight weeks.

The proceeds will show in the company's financial statement in the second and third quarters of 2013, Vestas said. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Louise Ireland)