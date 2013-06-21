COPENHAGEN, June 21 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas has signed a deal to sell wind
power plants in Romania and Bulgaria for combined 127 million
euros ($167 million), improving its free cash flow by the same
amount.
The company said in a statement it would sell the Romanian
project Gebeleisis and the Bulgarian project Hrabrovo, and that
the transactions were expected to close within eight weeks.
The Hrabrovo transaction would, however, be subject to
approval by the Bulgarian competition authority, Vestas said in
the statement.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)