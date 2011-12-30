COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Friday it had received an order from Poland for turbines with a combined capacity of 51 megawatts.

The order was for 17 units of Vestas' V112-3.0 MW turbines, Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, said in a statement.

Deliveries would begin in the third quarter of 2012 and the project was expected to be completed by the end of the year, Vestas said.

The order, which was the sixth announced by the company on Friday, lifted its total year-to-date announced order intake to 6,245 MW, still below Vestas' guidance for a full-year 2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW.

Vestas investor relations chief Peter Kruse told Reuters earlier on Friday he was confident the company would reach the guidance. (Reporting by John Acher)