COPENHAGEN Aug 22 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas kept the main elements of its 2012 guidance steady on Wednesday, confirmed a small profit for the second quarter and said it aimed to cut 1,4 00 more jobs than earlier planned.

Vestas said it expected its workforce to number around 19,000 instead of an earlier target of 20,400, and lowered its forecast for shipments of turbines this year to around 6.3 gigawatts from an earlier expectation of about 7 GW.

Vestas kept guidance for its full-year 2012 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) unchanged at 0-4 percent, for revenue steady at 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros and repeated that it expected a positive free cash flow this year.

The company confirmed preliminary results published at the end of July, saying second-quarter EBIT before special items came to 40 million euros and revenues were 1.61 billion euros. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)