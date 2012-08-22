COPENHAGEN Aug 22 Danish wind turbine maker
Vestas kept the main elements of its 2012 guidance
steady on Wednesday, confirmed a small profit for the second
quarter and said it aimed to cut 1,4 00 more jobs than earlier
planned.
Vestas said it expected its workforce to number around
19,000 instead of an earlier target of 20,400, and lowered its
forecast for shipments of turbines this year to around 6.3
gigawatts from an earlier expectation of about 7 GW.
Vestas kept guidance for its full-year 2012 margin on
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) unchanged at 0-4
percent, for revenue steady at 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros
and repeated that it expected a positive free cash flow this
year.
The company confirmed preliminary results published at the
end of July, saying second-quarter EBIT before special items
came to 40 million euros and revenues were 1.61 billion euros.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)