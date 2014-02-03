(Corrects forecasts in 2nd paragraph, removes
COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish wind turbine producer
Vestas Wind Systems said it expected revenue of at
least 6 billion euros ($8 billion) in 2014 and an operating
margin before special items of at least 5 percent.
Analysts polled ahead of the report on average expected
revenue of 6.57 billion euros in 2014 and an operating profit
before special items of 377 million euros.
In the fourth quarter revenue fell by 6 percent compared
with the same quarter last year, to 2.361 billion euros. Despite
the lower revenue, operating profit (EBIT) before special items
rose 85 million euros to 240 million euros.
