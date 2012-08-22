COPENHAGEN Aug 22 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas' plans for 1,400 more job cuts do not comprise its U.S. manufacturing plants, and a decision on possible U.S. job cuts will come in the second half, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Ditlev Engel also told Reuters in a brief telephone interview that he saw "a lot of execution risks" for the second half of this year but he was as confident as ever about this year's guidance.

He said the company was able to maintain its guidance for a positive free cash flow in 2012 after a negative cash flow in the first half, as Vestas tends to have a positive cash flow in the second half even if first-half cash flow is negative.

Engel said Vestas was now preparing itself for shipments of turbines to fall to around 5 gigawatts in 2013 from a new lowered expectation of around 6.3 GW this year. (Reporting by John Acher)