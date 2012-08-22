COPENHAGEN Aug 22 The head of Danish wind
turbines maker Vestas said on Wednesday that the
company's forecast for shipments of about 5 gigawatts of
turbines in 2013 was a conservative estimate.
"With 5 gigawatts, we have taken a fairly conservative
view," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a conference call on
the company's second-quarter results.
Vestas cut its forecast for turbine shipments this year to
around 6.3 GW from an earlier expectation of around 7 GW, and
said it aimed to cut about 1,400 more jobs than earlier planned.
But it kept the other main elements of its full-year 2012
guidance steady.
(Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)