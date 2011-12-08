COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has been chosen preferred supplier for two energy projects in South Africa with a total capacity of 138 megawatts (MW), the company said on Thursday.

"If the further negotiations between the developers and Vestas result in firm and unconditional orders, Vestas will make a company announcement immediately thereafter," Vestas Wind Sytems A/S said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)