U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has been chosen preferred supplier for two energy projects in South Africa with a total capacity of 138 megawatts (MW), the company said on Thursday.
"If the further negotiations between the developers and Vestas result in firm and unconditional orders, Vestas will make a company announcement immediately thereafter," Vestas Wind Sytems A/S said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)