COPENHAGEN, June 27 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received an order for turbines with total capacity of 90 megawatts from a project in Sweden backed by the Swedish global furniture retailer IKEA, Vestas said.

The order placed by project developer O2 Vind AB is for 30 of Vestas' V90-3.0 MW turbines, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project is "IKEA's biggest investment in wind to date," Vestas said, adding that the Swedish project would increase IKEA's fleet of Vestas turbines to 115 MW at installations in Sweden, France, the UK and Denmark.

Vestas said the project was an example of how industrial companies are becoming increasingly involved in wind energy to reduce carbon emissions and secure a sustainable energy supply.

The order, which raised Vestas' order intake in the year to date to 1,757 MW, followed a 396 MW order in March from a Mexican project that will supply power to companies such as convenience store chain OXXO, Mexican Coca-Cola bottler FEMSA and the Mexican subsidiary of Heineken.

When the Glotesvalen project in Sweden is in operation in 2015, IKEA expects renewable energy to meet 70-80 percent of the group's global energy need, Vestas said. "In Sweden alone, the investment will make IKEA self-sufficient with electricity."

Vestas does not disclose the value of orders, but as a rule of thumb wind turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.25 million) per megawatt of capacity.

"Delivery of the turbines will take place in May 2014 and the project is expected completed in January 2015," Vestas said of the new Swedish order.

The deal includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines and a 15-year maintenance agreement, Vestas said.

Vestas shares were flat at 28.99 crowns at 1433 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen bourse's index of 20 most traded and most valuable stocks which was up 1.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)