COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas said on Friday it had received a 54-megawatt turbine order for a project in Britain.

The order was for 18 of Vestas' V90-3.0 MW turbines and delivery is scheduled to be completed in early 2013, the company said in a statement.

Additional details about the customer and the project location could not be disclosed, it said.

The UK order, which was the fourth announced by the company on Friday, lifted its total year-to-date announced order intake to 6,132 MW, still below Vestas' guidance for a full-year 2011 order intake of 7,000-8,000 MW.

Vestas investor relations chief Peter Kruse told Reuters he was confident the company would reach the guidance. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)