COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas has urged the United States to
extend its Production Tax Credit (PTC) which is due to expire
Dec 31, 2012, and warned that tens of thousands of jobs were at
stake, the company said on Thursday.
The PTC has been a significant driver of growth of wind
energy in the United States in the past several years, a senior
Vestas executive said in testimony to the U.S. Senate, Vestas
said in a statement.
"An extension of the PTC is necessary for the continued
employment of the 80,000 people working in the U.S. wind
industry," Martha Wyrsch, head of the North American arm of
Vestas Wind Systems, said in the statement.
The PTC gives a credit of 2.1 cents per kilowatt-hour to an
owner of a wind-energy project once a wind turbine begins to
produce electricity, Vestas said.
Since 1999, the PTC has received short-term extensions seven
times, and has lapsed three times, it said.
(Reporting by John Acher)