(Adds analyst comments, China context, share price)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Oct 21 Denmark's Vestas
will focus on producing higher quality wind turbines for the
upper end of the Chinese market after failing to make inroads at
the lower end, which is flush with cheaper locally made
turbines.
China is one of the world's largest market for wind turbines
and Vestas, the world's largest maker of the machines, has been
active there for almost three decades competing with Chinese
firms Goldwind, China Guodian Corporation, Sinovel
and Ming Yang.
Vestas said on Tuesday it would introduce the most
technologically advanced version of its 2 megawatt (MW) machine
to China, which it calls the V110-2.0 MW and the V100-2.0 MW.
"The new China strategy could have gone one of two ways.
Either they could have bet on a cheap turbine for China, which
they have tried for ten years and it hasn't worked," Alm. Brand
analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said.
"Or they could launch their quality wind turbines on the
Chinese market and hope the market will go in that direction in
the coming years," he said, adding that a change in government
subsidies to focus on power generation rather than turbine
installation could help Vestas.
But, he concluded, "I don't expect that Vestas will really
be able to kick in the door to the Chinese market and I don't
think the market in general believes it either".
Other analysts shared his doubts.
"I had expected them to introduce a cheaper wind turbine
model. Instead they have introduced a Mercedes in a market that
normally drives Lada," Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.
Of all the wind generation capacity that Vestas has
installed around the world -- 62.3 giga watts (GW), 7 percent or
4.3 GW was installed in China compared to 11.5 GW in the United
States and 9.4 GW in Germany, according to Vestas' website.
China has 91.4 GW of wind capacity, according to the Global
Wind Energy Council, so Vestas' turbines there account for under
5 percent of installation.
Vestas is just emerging from several years of restructuring
and job losses after a slowdown in the market left its expensive
factories with no orders.
It has said previously it wanted to grow more in China,
India and Brazil.
"China is expected to account for a significant part of the
world's wind energy market in 2014. Succeeding here is a key
element in Vestas' profitable growth strategy," Vestas Chief
Executive Anders Runevad said in a statement.
Vestas' shares were up 2 percent at 185.30 Danish crowns by
0958 GMT, compared to a 1.4 percent rise in the main Copenhagen
index.
(Writing by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom and
Elaine Hardcastle)