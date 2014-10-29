COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said on Wednesday it has received a 15-year service contract for the Kibby Wind Project in Maine in the United States.

The project is owned by TransCanada, a major North American energy company based in Calgary, Alberta and consists of 44 units of the V90-3.0 MW turbines, originally installed in 2009.

The financial details of the contract was not disclosed. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)