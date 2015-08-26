COPENHAGEN Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Wednesday it had received a 40 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in India.

The order was for 20 units of the V110-2.0 MW turbine for the Khambaliya Wind Farm project in India, Vestas said in a press release on its website.

The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a five year service agreement, Vestas said.

Installation of the turbines was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016.

In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of around 0.86 million euros per megawatt on average.

Wind turbine orders with a value above 500 million Danish crowns ($76.16 million) are disclosed by Vestas as stock exchange announcements, while smaller ones are published as press releases on its website.

($1 = 6.5654 Danish crowns)

