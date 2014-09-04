COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas confirmed information in the market regarding a 110 megawatt project in the United States, the company said on Wednesday evening.

"As soon as the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas' definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this," Vestas said in an announcement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)