COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday it had
received a 29.7 megawatt turbine order from BayWa
for a wind project in the UK.
The order was for nine units of the V112-3.3 MW turbine for
the Fraisthorpe Wind Farm project in Bridlington, Vestas said in
a press release on its website
The contract includes delivery, installation and
commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15 year service
agreement. Installation of the first turbines was expected to
start third quarter 2015.
In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of
around 0.86 million euros per megawatt on average.
Wind turbine orders with a value above 500 million Danish
crowns ($76 million) are disclosed by Vestas as stock exchange
announcements, while smaller ones are published as news releases
on its website.
($1 = 6.5729 Danish crowns)
