COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Tuesday it had received a 29.7 megawatt turbine order from BayWa for a wind project in the UK.

The order was for nine units of the V112-3.3 MW turbine for the Fraisthorpe Wind Farm project in Bridlington, Vestas said in a press release on its website

The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15 year service agreement. Installation of the first turbines was expected to start third quarter 2015.

In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of around 0.86 million euros per megawatt on average.

Wind turbine orders with a value above 500 million Danish crowns ($76 million) are disclosed by Vestas as stock exchange announcements, while smaller ones are published as news releases on its website. ($1 = 6.5729 Danish crowns) (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen newsroom)