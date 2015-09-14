COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Friday it had received a 200 megawatt turbine order from Xcel Energy Inc. for a wind project in the United States.

The order was for 100 units of the V100-2.0 MW turbine for the Courtenay Wind Farm project in North Dakota, Vestas said in a stock exchange announcement.

The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a three year service agreement.

Installation of the first turbines was expected to begin in third quarter 2016 and the project is due to be completed by the fourth quarter.

In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of around 0.86 million euros per megawatt on average.

Wind turbine orders with a value above 500 million Danish crowns ($76 million) are disclosed by Vestas as stock exchange announcements, while smaller ones are published as press releases on its website.

($1 = 6.5777 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)